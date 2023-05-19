Thunder Rosa Says Fans Are Clamoring For CM Punk And Other Talent On The Sidelines

AEW is preparing to launch "Collision" in June on Saturday nights as their second live, two-hour program featuring top names and storylines. With a rumored brand split involved, AEW is promoting the likes of Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo on the promotional poster — most of which have been absent from storylines for some time. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Thunder Rosa discussed the positives of "Collision."

"I am very excited about this opportunity for me and for my peers, for those who have been on the sidelines for a while, and now they're being featured on this major show," Rosa said. "The hopes are high and, like you said, I think we all want to work, and people are willing to put the time and effort in. Everybody wants to make it work."

The former AEW Women's World Champion also discussed the opportunities that have been created for talent in AEW and used Miro as an example of someone who had opportunities elsewhere like WWE but then came to AEW with a different presentation. She can tell that fans are "thirsty" and ready to see some of these talent get their spotlights on AEW programming.

Later during the conversation with guest Justin LaBar, Rosa was asked about CM Punk's potential return to AEW and how she feels about the "drama" that may come back. Rather than addressing the drama aspect, Rosa stated, "He's a great talent, and he hasn't been on TV for nine months, and what people talk about all the time is him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.