Thunder Rosa Says She Cried After Seeing The AEW Collision Poster

Earlier this week, the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront unveiled major news surrounding a new program set to launch for AEW. Starting Saturday, June 17, the company will expand its weekly television product to broadcast a new two-hour show entitled "AEW Collision." A press release confirmed some of the show's headliners, includeing Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, and Andrade El Idolo. Upon seeing her face on the official announcement poster, Rosa admits that she cried.

During Friday's "Busted Open Radio," the former AEW Women's Champion shared her reaction to the announcement. "I remember, I breathe and I look back at Tony, my producer right here, who's right next to me, and I started crying because why? Because I'm on the main center of a poster of a major show that is happening June 17 on Saturday ... I know it's super early, but holy s***, this is happening again." To Rosa, "AEW Collision" serves as an opportunity to showcase some of the talent who haven't been spotlighted in a while. She's also eager to see who else will represent the women's division. So far, only Rosa and Julia Hart have been formally announced to appear on the new show.

Hart, of course, has undergone a drastic transformation after leaving the Varsity Blondes to join the much darker faction, known as House of Black. "It's beautiful to see that very, very young, like fresh out of high school wrestler, from being a cheerleader to being a black badass cold woman in the ring now. It's beautiful seeing the growth of a lot of my peers," Rosa said.

