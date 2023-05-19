Pretty Deadly Suggest Any Issues With Maximum Male Models Can Be Settled On A Catwalk

Pretty Deadly vs. Maximum Male Models, anyone?

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were two of the several "WWE NXT" stars called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. The duo, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, are now members of the "SmackDown" brand, which is probably in their best interest considering Maximum Male Models were moved to "Raw." During a recent appearance on "WWE's After The Bell," Pretty Deadly addressed potentially feuding with Mace and Mansoor.

"There's a lot of talk on social media, there's a lot of talk here and there, but I think you kind of said it, a walk off," they said. "Do we want to settle this in the ring? Do we want to settle this backstage? Or do we want to settle it on a catwalk?" Corey Graves then said that WWE needs to book it for Fashion Week. To add to the brewing feud, Pretty Deadly declared that Otis is twice the model that Maximum Male Models are. They admitted that the Models have fashion and "some" looks, but they're lacking the star power like Otis.

Pretty Deadly, who strive to live up to their name, have been known to display flashy outfits in and out of the ring since joining WWE in 2020. Since then, they've experienced championship success as one-time "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions and two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's After The Bell" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.