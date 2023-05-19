Corey Graves Pitches WWE Match Between Bad Bunny And Logan Paul In Puerto Rico

Recent years have greatly changed the perception regarding celebrities entering WWE to compete as wrestlers – perhaps enough to warrant a potential dream match between two prominent public figures. On the latest episode of "After The Bell," Corey Graves pitched the idea of a match in Puerto Rico pitting hometown hero Bad Bunny against local resident Logan Paul.

"When are we going to get Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny in a WWE ring on a premium live event?" Graves asked. "I know [WWE is] working extensively on trying to do more international shows. It's a hell of an excuse to go back to Puerto Rico." Graves stated that he's seen online that Puerto Rican fans aren't the biggest Paul supporters, meaning a match between the two could generate an electric response from the crowd.

"If Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul were to be made, ... everybody else in the locker room would be begging to get on the card," Graves continued, comparing the situation to boxers trying to get on the card for both Paul brothers' recent boxing events. The WWE commentator doesn't believe that the company's performers would be upset by two celebrities headlining an event, as everyone will stand to gain from all the attention on the show.

"I think these are two celebrities that are occupying the space right now who actually have the chops to go out and not embarrass themselves, not expose the business, not make anybody else look 'less than,' but in fact raise the profile of WWE beyond the entertainment space." Graves admitted that the chances of this match coming together are slim, but stated he wanted to put the idea out there to try and make it happen.