WWE Performer Pat McAfee Wasn't Expecting Online Backlash After Jumping To ESPN

Upon news of former WWE commentator Pat McAfee moving his talk show to the ESPN network in a new multi-million dollar deal, many viewers expressed strong disapproval toward the decision. During Thursday's edition of the "Pat McAfee Show," McAfee and his co-hosts addressed the online backlash, noting that some Twitter users referred to them as "sell-outs."

Speaking candidly, McAfee admitted that he didn't expect the announcement to draw such a negative reaction. "I think the reason why I did not expect it is because – it didn't even cross my mind. At this stage, and we're young, obviously, we're 20 years younger than pretty much everybody else that's on TV at this stage, so we are young, but I feel like our people were the ones that were most mad."

McAfee then suggested that his long-term supporters have a little more faith in him and his business decisions. "We have a good history, do we not?" he asked.