John Cena Justifies Additional Fast Movies By Comparing Franchise To WWE WrestleMania

On the day the latest "Fast & Furious" installment hits movie theaters, John Cena is defending the action movie franchise against criticism from those who say there have been too many of the car-centric flicks. "Fast X," which debuts Friday, is the tenth "Fast" movie.

"Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is as long as it's good, that's all that matters," Cena, who plays Jacob Toretto in the movies, told "Extra." "'Fast' continuously, and you've got box office data that backs it up, continuously entertains the world, installation after installation. So, I think anyone who says, 'Do we really need another one?' I compare it to a fan who says, 'Isn't wrestling fake?' They just don't understand what we do and they just don't understand what this is about."

The 16-time world champion added that he believes "as long as the movies are exceptional," then he thinks they're worth continuing to make. He and co-star Jordana Brewster, who plays his on-screen sister Mia Toretto, both expressed interest in the franchise continuing on someday down the line.

"This one might be my favorite of all time and I kind of go deep into the 'Fast' library," Cena said, calling it "a great ride" and "the kind [of movie] that makes people leave the theater and want to see another one."

But if someone believes "Fast X" or any of the eight other follow-up films to 2001's "The Fast and The Furious" have been a step too far, Cena said, "I just don't think they understand what it is that we do."

