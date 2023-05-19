Adam Cole And Chris Jericho Set For Unsanctioned Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is right around the corner, and after feuding for weeks, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho are set to clash at the big event.

Friday night on "Rampage," Jericho officially challenged Cole to an unsanctioned match in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before doing so, he called Cole a coward repeatedly and said he'd "beat his a**" if he were there. As it happened, Cole was right outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where "Rampage" took place. But at that moment, was not allowed to enter the building due to a previous order banning Cole from the building. That is, until Jericho ripped up said document, declaring it "null and void."

The two were eventually able to get their hands on one another, but not without security intervening and separating them multiple times. The rest will have to wait until the big event. Speaking of, with Double or Nothing scheduled for Sunday, May 28, this will presumably be Cole's third match back since Forbidden Door last June, when he suffered a potentially career-threatening concussion. Upon returning, he wrestled his first match back on the March 29 episode of "Dynamite," defeating Daniel Garcia.

Cole made his AEW debut at All Out in September 2021, then realigning with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He has yet to win gold with the company, and the aforementioned injury threatened to derail his career entirely. But at Double or Nothing, there will be no better time for him to get back on track when he takes on the former (and first) AEW World Champion.