Tiffany Stratton Talks Being Sidelined By Injury, How She Dealt With It

Tiffany Stratton was in the midst of building momentum on "WWE NXT" last summer when she suffered an injury during her "Lights Out" main event match against Wendy Choo. During a recent interview with Sam Roberts on "Notsam Wrestling," Stratton addressed her mindset at the time.

"I think at first it's scary, but you have to realize that for me at least, I take the time away, I come up with a game plan on how I'm gonna come back better, how I'm gonna look," Stratton said. "I try to come back more shredded, try to have something a little different going on, like new gear. I took it as an opportunity to come back and show out, and that's what I did."

The 24-year-old made her return during the "New Year's Evil" episode of "NXT" at the beginning of this year as she made it clear she was targeting the "NXT" Women's Championship. After racking up a few wins, Stratton took part in a six-woman ladder match for the title at NXT Stand and Deliver, however Indi Hartwell emerged victorious that night. Then during "Spring Breakin'," Stratton came up short again in a triple threat title match involving Hartwell and Roxanne Perez.

Following the news that Hartwell vacated her title due to injury and her call-up to "Raw," an eight-woman tournament was announced to crown the new champion. Stratton defeated Gigi Dolin in a first-round bout and is now slated to face Perez this Wednesday to determine who will compete in the finals at NXT Battleground on May 28. As of this writing, Stratton has not been pinned yet on television in 2023.

