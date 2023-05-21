AJ Styles Talks About Potentially Working With Sons, Praises Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles recently returned to action after over four months away due to a broken foot. The former WWE Champion has been making his media rounds and was recently asked by Alex McCarthy of "Inside The Ropes" if his kids have expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career as his oldest just turned 18.

"No," Styles said. "He's chasing his dream in baseball... but we'll see where that ends up. It's not for everybody... But it may come to a point where they go, 'Well, that didn't work out. Dad, do you mind training us?' And if that comes to that, I wouldn't mind doing it. I think where we're at in WWE and other places, it's a better atmosphere than it's ever been. It's not all that drinking and drugs — I'm not saying it doesn't go on — but it's not all about that as it was before."

Styles stated that if it was 15 years ago, he would have said no. But now he thinks that WWE has a better atmosphere for younger people to develop a career. He went on to praise second-generation star Dominik Mysterio as someone who is a "good, respectful kid" (in real life) who has the pleasure of traveling the world with his Hall of Fame father. Styles reiterated that if his kids want to enter the business, he would be on board.

After winning numerous world titles around the world, "The Phenomenal One" has another major opportunity ahead of him when he battles Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions on May 27.

