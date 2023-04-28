AJ Styles Returns To WWE TV Alongside The Rest Of The OC

A.J. Styles is back on WWE TV. On the April 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown," it was announced that The OC was drafted to the blue brand. Subsequently, the group made its way to the ring, led by "The Phenomenal One." Styles has been off TV since suffering a broken ankle at a live event in December. It was reported earlier in the day Friday that the star was in Corpus Christi, Texas for "SmackDown."

The OC, as drafted on "SmackDown," includes Styles alongside Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and "Michin" Mia Yim. The group was interrupted Friday night by the Viking Raiders, but Styles had The OC "handle their business" and the group made short work of their opposition.

While Styles has spent the past stint of his career on "Raw," he spent a large part of his early days in WWE on "SmackDown." Fans and the star alike went on to dub the show, "the house that AJ Styles built." During his previous tenure on "SmackDown," Styles held the WWE Championship for a lengthy 371 days, a reign only recently surpassed by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' time with the belt.

Styles' current run on "Raw" began in 2020, during which time he held the "Raw" Tag Team Championship alongside Omos. Styles later faced off with Edge, who was also drafted to "SmackDown" Friday night and was involved in The Judgment Day's first feud. He went on to reform The OC faction in October after it had effectively disbanded in 2020 due to WWE releasing Gallows and Anderson after that year's WrestleMania.