AJ Styles Reportedly In Town For Tonight's Draft Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE star AJ Styles has been out of action since late December after suffering an injury at a live event. However, a new report from PWInsider Elite states that Styles is in Texas ahead of the WWE draft, with tonight's "WWE SmackDown" taking place in Corpus Christi. Styles, along with allies Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin, were all revealed this morning to be in the pool for tonight's half of the draft — the four will seemingly be drafted together as The O.C.

According to the report, as of last week Styles was nearing a return to action, and was simply awaiting clearance from WWE's medical staff, making it very possible he could be back in the ring imminently. Though the former WWE Champion broke his ankle four months ago, Styles provided an update earlier this year revealing he was able to avoid surgery. However, the 45-year-old stated that the injury would cause the longest span of time he has been out of action throughout his entire career.

Prior to the ankle injury, Styles was on "WWE Raw," and had just wrapped up a feud between himself and The O.C. against The Judgment Day. His most recent TV appearance was the December 19 edition of "Raw," where he was defeated by Sami Zayn (with the help of Solo Sikoa). Now, hopefully approaching a return from injury, Styles and the rest of The O.C. could end up on either brand, with new match-ups waiting for them wherever they end up.