Bayley Says WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Have Been Through A Lot

After it was revealed on "WWE SmackDown" that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated due to Liv Morgan's injury, Bayley has taken to social media to react, admitting that the titles have "been through A LOT."

"The ones who've held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them," she tweeted. "But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups, and hopeful opportunities.....there's magic in there waiting."

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez held the titles for 39 days, but that was brought to an end with new champions set to be crowned on "WWE Raw" on May 29. Bayley herself will have a chance to win them that night in a fatal four-way match where she and IYO SKY will take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, as well as Rodriguez and a current mystery partner.

Bayley has had a long history with the titles, being the inaugural champion alongside Sasha Banks, while the two of them went on to hold the titles again in 2020. She also brought SKY and Dakota Kai to the main roster which led to them having a run with the gold as well, linking Bayley to them once more. The division has been something she has pushed heavily for over the years, but admitted recently that it has been "mostly downs" so far regarding the titles, which is something that she is pushing to change moving forward.