Bayley Says WWE's Women's Tag Division Has Been 'Mostly Downs'

WWE's women's division has grown immensely in recent years, though there is still plenty of work to be done. While both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships have become highly respected titles on par with their male counterparts, the Women's Tag Team Championships and the division that surrounds it have regularly struggled to get off the ground since Bayley and Sasha Banks (Now known as Mercedes Mone) became the inaugural champions at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.

One-half of the inaugural champions, Bayley, remains a stalwart on WWE's main roster today where she is aligned with the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as members of Damage CTRL. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Bayley discussed the tag team titles and how much she hopes their image can improve. "What I really wanna see is the tag division grow," Bayley mentioned when talking about the overall growth of the women's division. "There's so many ups and downs with that, and mostly downs."

Bayley was quick to clarify that she understands why the tag team division has routinely struggled with consistency over the years. "It's hard to get tag teams together and it's hard to keep them together," Bayley admitted. Since their inception four years ago, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have only seen one title reign last longer than 150 days, that being the Kabuki Warriors' run with the belts from October 2019 until March 2020.

Bayley's history with the tag titles is a big reason why she hopes to see them thrive in the future. "I take those titles very personally because [Me and Sasha] brought them into existence, basically," Bayley confirms before concluding, "I just think there's so much potential in that division... There's still a lot that can be done."