Dominik Mysterio Says A Spear From Edge Made Him Join Judgment Day

The once lively performer known as Dominik Mysterio ventured into a darker realm last September as he turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, to officially begin the next chapter in his wrestling career. During a recent conversation with G-Moniy, Dominik discussed the events that led him down that path and how he linked up with Judgement Day in their place.

Dominik began by stating that his desire to be Rey's tag team partner at Clash In the Castle was made "pretty obvious." Unfortunately for Dominik, Edge was chosen to team with Rey at the PLE. Dominik made it clear that he would've been okay with Edge standing at ringside for the contest, but Edge insisted that he step up to take Dominik's place. "I think that was definitely the straw that broke the camel's back," Dominik said.

A month before Clash at the Castle, Dominik and Rey challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the August 1 edition of "WWE Raw." Following their loss to the Usos, the Mysterios were blindsided by an attack from Judgement Day. Edge attempted to even the odds for the Mysterios, but instead, he inadvertently delivered a spear to Dominik. Looking back on it, Dominik still questions Edge's intentions.

"You know damn well what you're doing, right? You're a 30-plus-year veteran...He can pick and choose who he spears, but he decided to spear me. And at the end of the day, [Rhea Ripley] was there for me, Finn [Balor] was there for me, and [Damien] Priest was there for me, and that's my family."