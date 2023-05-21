Tyler Bate Set To Face Eddy Thorpe On Upcoming 'WWE NXT'

While being caught up in the drama surrounding the NXT North American Championship as of late, Tyler Bate will have to shift his focus because he has just been booked in a marquee match on the upcoming episode of "WWE NXT."

As announced on Twitter, the "Big Strong Boi" from Dudley, England will have his hands full this week with Eddy Thrope, one of the brightest up-and-coming stars on the black and gold brand today. The Native American superstar previously known as Karl Fredericks was trained by the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo in Los Angeles and won the prestigious Young Lion Cup in 2019. But these days, he's been moving up the ranks of NXT with his hard-hitting style and proud cultural heritage.

As for Bate, despite being known for his zen-like attitude and affinity for good sportsmanship, his integrity has been challenged by the manipulative Joe Gacy due to the ex-Moustache Mountain member's friendship with Wes Lee. Though he has been at his friend's side for weeks and respected him as a champion, the inaugural NXT UK Champion neglected to share that he also has aspirations to hold gold again. The leader of the Schism used this fact to paint Bate as a hypocrite in the eyes of Lee, who has always been a fighting champion that is glad to present opportunities to those who ask.

Now, the "Cardiac Kid" will face, in Gacy's words, "the sworn enemy who would approach you face to face or the trusted friend who would stab you in the back" in a triple threat match for the title at NXT Battleground on May 28 in Lowell, Massachusetts. However, Bate can't afford to look past Thorpe this Tuesday. Otherwise, he'll be on the receiving end of the relentless offense of the "Alpha Wolf."