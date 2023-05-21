AEW's Toni Storm Appears At NJPW Resurgence, Helps Juice Robinson

AEW star and Outcasts member Toni Storm made her presence known during her husband Juice Robinson's Street Fight match against Fred Rosser on Sunday night at NJPW Resurgence.

During the match, Storm attempted to deliver a low blow, but instead, he kissed her after revealing he was wearing a protective cup. Robinson delivered a low blow and Storm drove Rosser into the canvas. She later smashed a bottle over his head and hit a hip attack. Robinson ended up winning the match after he drove Rosser's face into a steel chair. Below is a video of her appearance.

Storm is set to face AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter next Sunday, May 28 at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.