WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says WWE Tag Team Division 'Is Stagnant'

WWE's tag team division in both the men's and women's divisions isn't always at the forefront of the television product, and during the latest "Hall Of Fame" show, Booker T claimed that it's stagnant.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos headlined WrestleMania this year, where Owens and Zayn became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, which was a featured moment for the division. However, that is also part of the overall problem, according to the two-time Hall Of Famer.

"No one really has a foothold other than the tag team champions right now. I think that's one of the biggest problems as well, having the tag team champions have all the belts. Then again it's hard to create some more tag team blood feel without having the tag team championships to actually do it with," he said.

Booker T believes that the solution is for WWE to break the titles up, which is something he wants to see the company do as soon as possible. However, that isn't in WWE's immediate plans as Owens and Zayn are set to defend both titles at Night Of Champions against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, which will give "The Tribal Chief" a chance to add even more gold to his waist.

Meanwhile, the Women's Tag Team Championships had to be vacated recently due to Liv Morgan suffering a legitimate injury, leaving the division in a state of flux.

