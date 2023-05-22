WWE Raw Preview (5/22): Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar To Appear, Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus Contract Signing, More

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before Night of Champions takes place tonight at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be under the roof ahead of their Backlash rematch this weekend in Saudi Arabia. It'll be the first time the two rivals have been in the same building since "The Beast" attacked "The American Nightmare" during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament match two weeks ago. Last week, Rhodes accepted Lesnar's challenge for a "fight" at Night of Champions.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are set to make their Night of Champions clash official this evening by signing a contract. Stratus and Lynch have been feuding since the WWE Hall of Famer turned on the former "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on April 10. "The Man" returned to "Raw" four weeks after that assault and attacked Stratus while she was addressing the fans in the middle of the ring.

Tonight's in-ring action will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn find a partner to take on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a six-man tag team match. Owens and Zayn battle Imperium just days before they defend the tag team gold against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. It's not yet clear who Owens and Zayn have in mind to join forces with them, although the duo have been teaming with Matt Riddle recently and could turn to him again this evening.