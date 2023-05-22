Gangrel Shoots Down Reports Of A Rumored Return At WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 was only a week away when rumors emerged that Brood founder Gangrel was being flown in for the big event, possibly to get involved with the Edge-Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match. In the end, nothing came of the rumors, with Gangrel not appearing on the show, while Edge would go on to defeat Balor on night two of WWE's "Showcase of the Immortals."

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Gangrel was asked about the rumors, and whether there was anything to him appearing at WrestleMania 39 or not. The former WWE star claims there was nothing to them, though he wouldn't be shocked if Edge may have broached the subject of a Brood reunion.

"I believe it may have been pitched, but I never heard about it," Gangrel said. "I called Edge and said 'Hey, where'd all these rumors start?' And he goes 'Ah, they think they know everything.'"

The text exchange between Gangrel and Edge wasn't a one-time occurrence either, with the Brood founder revealing he and Edge keep in near-constant contact. Gangrel also noted he still keeps in touch with the third Brood member, AEW's Christian Cage.

"Once a month or a couple of times, I'll send Edge a text or something," Gangrel said. "He answers it right back immediately. Christian, I don't talk to as frequently, but I was just with him two weekends ago at Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. We were right next to each other, so we had really good conversations. I think he's going to come in and possibly do a seminar for CCW in the future, we just have to line it up. So good relationship, I talk more frequently with Edge, but it's a good relationship with each guy."



If you use quotes in this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription