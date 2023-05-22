WWE Reportedly Nixed OC SmackDown Segment

The creative process in WWE will always contain a modicum of chaos — such is the nature of live television. According to Fightful Select, "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were supposed to film a backstage segment for Friday's "WWE SmackDown" that ended up being scrapped. There's no word on what the segment was supposed to be or why it was scrapped. While Gallows and Anderson have been active on WWE's live event circuit, they haven't wrestled on television since the beginning of May, when they defeated Viking Raiders in a tag match.

Anderson and Gallows are currently sharing the spotlight with O.C. leader AJ Styles, who is set to compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Styles will face Seth Rollins in the finals of the tournament to crown the newly revived championship. While they will likely be in the corner of their fellow Club member, the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions are not currently scheduled for a match at Night of Champions, nor is the O.C.'s recent ally "Michin" Mia Yim. Since the May 27 premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia, this coming week's "SmackDown" was also taped on Friday night, which could have to do with the segment being scrapped, as the crew was filming twice as much content as usual.

Anderson and Gallows returned to WWE in October of last year. Their return was controversial, as Anderson was still NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the time. Anderson lost the title in January to Tama Tonga, officially ending his obligations with NJPW months after his WWE return.