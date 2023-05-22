Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Is Making The Same Mistakes As WCW

Eric Bischoff has been something of the Ghost of Christmas Past for AEW but hasn't always been as explicit in that advice as he was on the most recent "83 Weeks" where Bischoff admitted that he sees a lot of the past repeating in AEW.

"Tony Khan once said, early on after the start of AEW, 'I'm not going to make the same mistakes WCW made,'" Bischoff said. "I'm not going to go into the litany of mistakes that have been made and continue to be made by Tony. Many of them are similar to the mistakes I made. He's making the same ones."

The biggest mistake Bischoff thinks AEW is making? Going along with the plan to launch "Collision" on Saturday nights.

"This is another one where if I was Tony and I was looking at the long-term viability of my brand," Bischoff explained. "I would do everything I could to talk Turner out of making that Saturday night show if indeed they're pushing it on him. If Tony's stepping up and wanting to do another show for any reason, then I question his judgment, because he clearly doesn't have the resources."

Bischoff referred to the "clown car competition" surrounding CM Punk and the chaos that has been whipped up behind his potential return to the company.