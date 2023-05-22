AEW Reportedly Struggling To Sell Advance Tickets For Upcoming Collision Dates

Last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the company announce a batch of dates for its upcoming Saturday night show, "AEW Collision." However, there is little buzz and tickets for these events are moving slow, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio." The Newark, New Jersey show on July 22 has reportedly moved somewhere around 3,500 tickets, with Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 24 selling around 1,600 tickets for the show set to take place one day before Forbidden Door II. The company is also holding a taping on Thursday June 29, with the show reportedly selling less than 600 tickets so far.

AEW President Tony Khan is expected to announce the venue for the first edition of "Collision" this week on "Dynamite." The show, taking place on June 17, is expected to take place at the United Center if CM Punk is involved, with reports of the company looking into Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida as a backup if talks with Punk fall through.

Punk was heavily rumored to return to AEW for the debut of "Collision," but the former world champion was reportedly removed from marketing materials just hours before the new show was officially announced. Rumors have persisted regarding disagreements backstage between Punk and AEW management, casting doubt on a possible return for the 44-year-old star. It's likely that AEW was expecting a boost in ticket sales from an announcement that Punk would be involved with the new show, which could still come, albeit a week later than previously planned.