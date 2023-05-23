Peyton Royce Returning To The Ring With World Series Wrestling

Cassie Lee – former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce – will be returning to the ring later this year. Australia's World Series Wrestling promotion has confirmed that Lee will be a part of their Full Throttle shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney in October. The Australian-born wrestler seemingly revealed on social media that she would be wrestling on the tour. She wrote, "Let's grapple! @WSWWrestlingAUS." Lee posted those words along with a GIF saying "I'm back in the game."

Lee's most recent match came in April 2022 on Impact Wrestling's Countdown to Rebellion show, where she and former IIconics teammate Jessie McKay — formerly Billie Kay in WWE — unsuccessfully challenged The Influence's Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. A few days after that title clash, Lee and Kay announced that they would be stepping away from the ring. Later that summer, Lee and AEW's Shawn Spears – real name Ronnie William Arneill — revealed that they were expecting their first child. The married couple welcomed their son Austin Jay Arneill to the world earlier this year.

Lee began her pro wrestling career in February 2009. She signed for WWE in April 2015 following a tryout in Australia. Lee debuted as Royce on "WWE NXT" later that year before moving to the main roster with IIconics partner Kay in April 2018. The duo went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal Four-Way match. Lee and Kay joined Impact Wrestling a few months after being released from their WWE contracts in April 2021. The pair departed Impact the following year after announcing their decision to step away from the ring indefinitely.