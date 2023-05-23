Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Collision Is A Bad Move Strategically

As evidenced by the reported slow ticket sales for "AEW Collision," fans aren't exactly chomping at the bit for AEW's upcoming Saturday night show. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his belief that the over-saturation of AEW's product could be a reason for the lack of excitement in advance of the new two-hour show's June 17 premiere.

"Financially, it [Collison] is probably a good thing for Tony [Khan]," Bischoff said."Strategically, I think it's a bad move. In fact, back when AEW was promoting its YouTube shows, I shook my head and went, 'Don't do that yet.' Build your core audience, grow your brand, and make sure you have a foundation," he continued, "before you expand with more programming and more content – because it takes time, money, creative resources, and human resources."

Bischoff believes AEW must get its "infrastructure, team, and processes all in place" before adding a third weekly television show, arguing that more content would only diminish the core product. "There's enough talent — there's no question about that," Bischoff continued. "But the creative resources and experience within AEW have proven to be less than inspiring. They've got their work cut out for them. That said, I'm going to remain optimistic and hopeful for AEW."

Bischoff then wondered if the primetime Saturday evening timeslot would work for or against AEW.

"Obviously, somebody in TBS knows something or believes something that I don't know or believe," Bischoff said. "That's a tough slot. Plus you add the clown car antics surrounding CM Punk and the announcement, and the un-announcement and all that — they're stepping into a very difficult time slot ... very awkwardly."