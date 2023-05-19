WBD Reportedly Believes Issuing Statement On CM Punk And AEW Collision Was A Mistake

Among a flurry of CM Punk-related news on Wednesday, a report emerged stating that someone representing Warner Bros. Discovery officially commented that Punk had no affiliation with "AEW Collision." According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer, there are some inside WBD who are now calling the release of a statement a "mistake" and stating they should have "let the story play out." Additionally, WBD sources are reportedly hoping that the situation works itself out over the course of this week.

For weeks, Punk has been expected to return to AEW on the debut of "Collision," but it now seems possible that won't be the case after all. Prior to the rumored blow-up behind the scenes, it was heavily rumored that the United Center in Chicago would host the new show's debut. However, this week's "AEW Dynamite" saw Tony Khan announce the first batch of "Collision" dates and locations, with the exception of the venue for the show's debut on June 17. The AEW co-owner promised that the reveal would come next on next week's "Dynamite."

Though it didn't include Punk, a number of notable AEW stars were part of the marketing for "AEW Collision." That includes Miro, Scorpio Sky, and Andrade, all of whom have been absent from AEW television for differing periods of time. Also heavily featured were FTR, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and AEW World Champion MJF. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding a possible brand split between "Collision" and "Dynamite," and as of now, it's unclear if each show will feature its own distinct roster. However, with "Collision" now less than a month away, fans won't have to wait too long to see how AEW's new Saturday night show takes shape.