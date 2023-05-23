WWE NXT Star Myles Borne Gets Married

It's a good time to be "WWE NXT" star Myles Borne. Not only is the young man one of the more interesting prospects in the WWE developmental system right now, but he's also striking gold in his personal life. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Borne revealed that he was no longer on the market, having tied the knot with his girlfriend.

"Married my best friend and got her a puppy..," Borne said. "To US!"

Borne's nuptials will very likely not be the last bit of good news wrestling fans hear about a wrestler who is quickly getting attention thanks to his appearances on "NXT" and "NXT: Level Up." Borne, who was signed to WWE only a year ago, has also gotten notoriety for wrestling despite having Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn, a condition that has left Borne deaf at an early age; he would reveal the condition in a promo on "NXT: Level Up." As such, Borne is the first deaf pro wrestler to compete full-time in the WWE.