Bully Ray Calls On Britt Baker And Thunder Rosa To Make Amends

The first season of "AEW All Access" recently reminded fans of the real-life animosity that exists between former AEW Women's World Champions Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. It appears that the two have rarely, if ever, gotten along while contracted to AEW, and it only worsened when Baker publicly questioned the legitimacy of Rosa's back injury.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray issued an "open letter" to the two women. He stated, "'Dear Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, get on the same page and give us the matches that we as fans are clamoring for, want, and deserve. X, O, X, O, Uncle Bully.'"

After co-host Dave LaGreca recapped their history, Bully Ray continued, "Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, with everything going on, is the biggest women's match that can happen in AEW right now. End of story, and I'm pretty good when it comes to this booking stuff. There's real-life animosity, there's storytelling animosity, and they work well together. They've proved it."

Ray added that both women are 50% wrong and 50% right, but now it doesn't matter who's right anymore. He thinks that if the likes of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, and Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle can put aside their differences, then so can Baker and Rosa in order to entertain the fans. LaGreca echoed his sentiment and said it'd be wrong for them to re-open that wound if they aren't going to follow it up by settling it in the ring.

