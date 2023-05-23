Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Receive Pep Talk From Bruce Boudreau After WWE Raw

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have given the country of Canada plenty to be proud of during their tenure as WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. As the tag champs are set for their biggest challenge since winning the titles last month, the two Canadian sports heroes were given a pep talk from a fellow Canadian sports legend. Former pro-hockey player and current Vancouver Canucks coach Bob Boudreau stopped by this week's "WWE Raw" to help Zayn and Owens work on their teamwork.

In a digital exclusive, Boudreau gave Zayn and Owens notes following their six-man tag team win on last night's "Raw," which saw the tag champs team with Matt Riddle to defeat Imperium. Despite the victory, Boudreau saw holes in the tag champions' game and sought to plug them with some advice.

Boudreau especially focuses on Sami Zayn, telling him to be more active in the ring, with Owens backing up Boudreau, telling Sami, "You've got to want it."

Boudreau says that he'll be watching Night of Champions and expecting big things from the tag champions. The tough love appeared to work, with a motivated Sami Zayn saying that he needed to be "held accountable."

Zayn and Owens have been tag champions since the first night of WrestleMania 39, where they defeated The Usos in the main event, ending the former champions' history-making tag team title run. This Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, they are set to defend their titles against The Usos' brother Solo Sikoa and their cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.