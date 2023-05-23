AEW Games Shows Off Bloody Content In AEW Fight Forever

Fresh off the announcement that "AEW Fight Forever" will finally be released on June 29, the AEW Games Twitter account provided an update on whether or not there will be blood in the game. Fans can rest assured that blood will indeed also exist in the digital world as the account stated, "We've heard that many of you were worried that the blood was removed from #AEWFightForever. We'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves." The photos feature shots of Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho and Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon in bloody matches.

No matter the division, AEW has had some of the bloodiest matches in the industry. From Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, to CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match, to street fights involving Tay Melo, and virtually any Jon Moxley match — there's seemingly no shortage of red-splashed matches that can be recreated by playing "Fight Forever" when it hits shelves this summer. As the game's creative director Kenny Omega confirmed on Monday, AEW's first video game will be available on PC, Xbox platforms, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

"Fight Forever" has been in development since 2020 in collaboration with THQ and Yukes. It was reported back in August that the arcade-style game would include several match types including singles, tag team, three-way, four-way, ladder matches, the Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out (which allows the use of weapons), and Exploding Barbed Wire Death matches. Fans can pre-order the game now.