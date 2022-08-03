All Elite Wrestling’s debut console game is coming, and a plethora of features have been officially revealed after the details appeared to be leaked almost 24 hours earlier.

THQ Nordic GmbH and YUKE’s — who have both had played a part in creating WWE’s games in the past — have joined forces to create “AEW: Fight Forever.” The game is slated to be released later this year, according to Amazon. Former AEW World Champion and current AEW EVP Kenny Omega, who had a major hand in bringing the game to life, said in the press release published today by THQ Nordic that he told “Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever,” and now, we can take a look at some of those pieces he has assembled.

The game is said to have an “arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago.” The release is also set to feature “innovative, tandem offensive moves,” as well as online co-op wrestling “going completely next level with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands.” In addition, gamers will be able to utilize a “long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers” and play a “deep career mode.” “Create-a-wrestler” will be a feature in the game and the use of “signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun” will be selectable.

And speaking of “multiple match types,” a list of the options available to play have been officially disclosed: Singles Matches, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder Matches, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out (allows use of weapons), and Exploding Barbed Wire Death matches. A handful of customization modes will be available, in addition to “create-a-wrestler,” including: Custom Move-Sets, Custom Entrances, Customs Teams, and Custom Arenas. It has also been revealed that Leaderboards and Online Multiplayer will be features when the game is released.

YUKE’s president and CEO Yukinori Taniguchi noted in the press release that he was “gratified and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW,” while Reinhard Pollice of THQ Nordic praised Omega, saying that his “incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller.”

The forthcoming game will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch and is now available for pre-order in major markets.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]