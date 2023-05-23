Hulk Hogan Launching New Health And Wellness Brand

Hulk Hogan is launching a new health and wellness brand, according to a press release reported on by PWInsider. His brand will be part of the Carma HoldCo brand, which in turn will be joining WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip" and retired boxer and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson's "Tyson 2.0."

The product line will include CBD, THC, and functional mushrooms. Hogan will be serving as a Chief Brand Officer. The WWE Hall of Famer's inspiration behind the partnership with Carma was due to how good he felt after he started taking CBD, noting that he felt like he was "25" again. Carma HoldCo is behind the "fastest-growing" cannabis brands in the United States. Besides working with Hogan, Tyson, and Flair, the company has also partnered with two-time GRAMMY winner and rapper Future.

Hogan last wrestled in January 2012, when he had teamed with current AEW star Sting, and James Storm in a match against now WWE Superstar Robert Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle at a non-televised Impact Wrestling (then TNA) show in Manchester, England.

Back in March, Hogan revealed during an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, that he couldn't wrestle due to having 23 surgeries in the last ten years, including ten back surgeries. One of Hogan's last WWE appearances was at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, where he guest-hosted the event, along with Titus O'Neil. WrestleMania 37 took place in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.