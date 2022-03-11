The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast welcomed “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan to their show for a brief interview as they delved into the former WWE Hall of Famer’s legacy in the business.

The Hulkster was asked a variety of questions, with one querying a potential return and if there may be one more match on the cards for him in the future.

“No,” Hogan stated. “I mean, the last 10 years I’ve had 23 surgeries. You know, 10 back surgeries. Both hips, both knees. Forget it.”

The former WWE Champion, whose last official recorded match was for IMPACT Wrestling on a tour of the UK in 2012 teaming up with “Cowboy” James Storm and Sting, disclosed who he’d like to face today if he could compete again in the ring.

“The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman,” Hulk Hogan said. “Roman, you know, then I’d like to get to Brock but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I’d get done with that.”

The inaugural leader of the NWO has had a number of high-profile rivalries during his time as an active performer against the likes of Andre The Giant and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The Hulkster listed his favorite feuds from his career.

“Andre number one,” Hogan stated. “Andre, one of five. Macho Man. You know, Piper. King Kong Bundy. You know, and John Studd.”

Hulk Hogan’s last pro wrestling appearance came at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. Hulkamania ran wild alongside Titus O’Neill, as they guest-hosted the two-night spectacular. That same weekend, Hogan was once again inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the NWO faction along with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]