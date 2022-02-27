As noted during our live coverage of GCW The Coldest Winter last night, Joey Janela kicked off the show by addressing what occurred this past Friday night. Janela turned heel by attacking WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman after they picked up a win as a tag team.

Not only did he betray X-Pac, he then went on to get into a legitimate fight with a member of the GCW audience. You can see a video of the incident at this link.

Janela’s promo about wanting more appreciation for carrying GCW on his shoulder was eventually interrupted by Waltman, himself. Things would escalate until, eventually, X-Pac challenged to Janela to a one-on-one match at Spring Break 6 during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

If you want to see the full results from last night’s GCW show, they are available at this link.

You can also see some highlights from the show below:

nicky ring announcing zayne is the fuckin best #GCWcoldest pic.twitter.com/MztmvqHgkY — Firstname Bunchanumbers (@thats_so_traevn) February 27, 2022

Double Jump Spanish Fly! #GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/gpj25cEPJg — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2022

