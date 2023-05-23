Melina Perez Gets Emotional Discussing Zelina Vega At WWE Backlash: 'I'm So Proud Of Her'

Before her match with Rhea Ripley got underway at WWE Backlash, Zelina Vega soaked in a thunderous ovation from the live audience in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Equipped with the island's flag, Vega stood proud in representing her Puerto Rican heritage at the premium live event. The moment not only made Vega visibly emotional, but it also generated a heartwarming response from her real-life friend, Melina Perez.

During a recent appearance on "Muscle Memory," Perez shared her own emotional reaction to seeing her friend receive such a special moment. "It was beautiful to see the flag and everything that she did and her tears. It's a beautiful thing to do it for your family, for your culture, and especially since her father's passed. It's as if her father is still with her. By doing that, it's like finally he gets to see it. Everybody gets to see it."

Perez continued to reflect upon the massive growth she's seen in Vega since first meeting during Vega's early days in the professional wrestling business. "To see her from who she was then and how far she's come now, who she is and what she's doing, to be at a pay-per-view doing something like that, I am so proud of her," Perez said.

After the match introductions concluded, Vega regained her composure as she stepped up to face Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The two battled for over seven minutes until Ripley sealed the victory with a Riptide to retain her title. Despite her loss, Vega looks back on WWE Backlash in a more positive light, noting it as the weekend that changed her life forever.