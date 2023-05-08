Zelina Vega On Fan Support During Her WWE Backlash Match: 'My Life Changed Forever'

This past Saturday, WWE held the annual Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the first PPV/PLE held there in nearly 20 years. Among the featured matches was Rhea Ripley defending the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship against Zelina Vega — undoubtedly the biggest match of Vega's career thus far. Following her title challenge, Vega took to Instagram to talk about the aftermath of the match, as well as the impressive standing ovation she received at Backlash despite her loss.

"This weekend my life changed forever," Vega wrote. "I'm so honored [and] so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night. From the fans, my beautiful family, my [heroes], to my coworkers to finally hearing HHH say 'I'm so proud of you,' ... and he was talking to me this time." Vega stated that she was crying while typing out the message, and said she was incredibly proud to perform in front of the crowd in Puerto Rico. The former Queen's Crown winner wrapped up by pledging that she would capture a WWE Women's Championship one day.

After spending a significant part of last year away from the ring, Vega joined up with Legado Del Fantasma upon the group's main roster debut in October. Since then she's been a staple of the group, though she's only competed in a handful of matches since returning. Vega announced last month she'd be returning to Twitch, becoming one of the first WWE stars to take advantage of the company's revised policy regarding the popular streaming platform.