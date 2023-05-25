Dominik Mysterio Wants Another Match Against Seth Rollins

The Dominik Mysterio who first walked into WWE is a shadow of the current-day performer who antagonizes the "WWE Raw" roster, with many believing he has vastly improved since making his in-ring debut almost three years ago.

With that in mind, Mysterio wants to test himself against the man who helped kick off his WWE career — Seth Rollins. During a recent interview with "GMoniy," Mysterio was asked to name some of the competitors he'd like to square off with next.

"I've already wrestled him, but I would love to run it back with someone like Seth [Rollins]. I debuted against him, and I think he got the level one Dom. He got level one Dom, and he struggled to beat level one Dom. So, I would love to run it back with Seth Rollins and just kind of see where things go now, especially [with] me having my crew behind me," Mysterio said, referring to his Judgment Day stablemates.

"I know when he was going after me, he had his crew with him. So now that he's running solo and I got my crew, I'd love to see where things go there."

In the lead-up to Mysterio's debut at SummerSlam 2020, he became involved in the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Seth Rollins. While Rollins aligned with Buddy Murphy, Dominik stepped in to even the odds for his father's side.

Dominik and Rollins later battled one-on-one in a Street Fight at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and his professional wrestling debut ended in defeat as Rollins sealed the victory with a stomp, and nearly three years later, he is craving to have another go at "The Visionary."

