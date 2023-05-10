Damian Priest Says Dominik Mysterio Has Stepped Out Of His Father's Shadow In WWE

It's undeniable that The Judgment Day has become a top heel faction on WWE's main roster, over the past nine months. While each member deserves credit for this elevation, many will point to the growth of Dominik Mysterio since joining the group last year as a defining reason for its success.

In a recent appearance on "After the Bell with Corey Graves," Damian Priest spoke about his young stablemate growing into his role since his turn at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

"When he first joined The Judgment Day, he was still kind of in [his dad]'s shadow," Priest admitted. "Not anymore. He's his own star. He doesn't need anybody's help."

Priest discussed how Dominik's character has brought out the best in the group, and explained that the group dynamic shifted with Dominik's unique character. "His style and demeanor, it gives us the opportunity to feed off of something that's different and create something special," stated Priest. "He's very important to The Judgment Day now. Without Dom, I say we're not as strong."

Priest and Dominik's bond has grown, both inside the ring and outside of it, since Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. "He's grown as a performer and he's grown as a person. We really are like family now," Priest disclosed. "As a friend, as a brother, and as a co-worker, I am extremely proud of him."

Priest lost to Bad Bunny in one of the most important matches of his career, but he will now have his eyes sight on bigger things as he will take part in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.