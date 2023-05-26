Former Aiden English Talks Favorite WWE Memories, What He Misses About Working There

While he has officially retired from in-ring action, Aiden English still holds fond memories of the place that helped catapult his wrestling career — WWE.

During a recent appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," English -– real name Matthew Rehwoldt -– discussed his experience working in his former home of WWE. His WWE run lasted over eight years before he was released from the company in April 2020, and while looking back on his WWE career, he recalled some of his favorite memories.

English began by stating that he enjoyed spending time with a lot of the fellow male talent on the roster. Prior to his call-up in 2016, he attended some of the main roster events, such as WrestleMania.

In April 2014, he was on-site as Daniel Bryan defied the odds and defeated Randy Orton and Batista to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30. After Bryan secured the victory, English remembered seeing a joyous reaction illuminate on the face of Bryan's good friend, Sami Zayn.

"I was at WrestleMania 30 when the whole Daniel Bryan thing [happened]. I think I still have a photo of Sami Zayn who was with 'NXT,' watching Bryan, who was like an old friend of his, win the world title. I have a photo of him watching from the tunnel. It was actually really cool," English said.

Outside of watching, and later being a part of, these pay-per-views, English said that traveling the world was "hands down the greatest experience." WWE's touring schedule allowed him to venture into exciting places, such as France, China, and Japan. He also recalled a memorable experience once when he was in Tokyo, where he spent an afternoon driving go-karts with Xavier Woods, Becky Lynch, and Luke Harper.