WWE announced that they have released Aiden English. While English was under a talent contract, he's been an announcer for WWE 205 Live and other B-level shows for more than a year now.

As noted, WWE also released 10 producers today, as of this writing. You can click here to read about those releases. WWE has also released 8 more Superstars as of this writing. You can click here to read about those cuts.

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

Mustafa Durrani contributed to this article.