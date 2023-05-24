Tony D'Angelo 'Arrested' On WWE NXT For Incident Involving Pretty Deadly

The May 24 episode of "WWE NXT" featured a couple of interrogation segments involving Tony D'Angelo. Early in the night, an "officer" of some sort (portrayed by "NXT" head writer Johnny Russo) pulled D'Angelo into a private room to question him as his name keeps coming up in ongoing investigations. The investigator played back footage that he received from an informant, which prompted D'Angelo to question who "the rat" was.

While reviewing the footage, another officer stepped in to inform the investigator that there was some new evidence he'd want to see. Upon their return, the officers announced that D'Angelo was under arrest and they read him his rights while escorting him out of the interrogation room.

Last summer, the D'Angelo Family seemingly killed off Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan as a way to write the character out of storylines due to Donovan's release from the company. After sending their former stablemate to "swim with the fishes," D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo recently wrote off Pretty Deadly so that they could move up to "WWE SmackDown" in the 2023 WWE Draft. The D'Angelo Family was able to beat Pretty Deadly in the first-ever Trunk match at "NXT Spring Breakin'" before tossing their bodies into a lake.

While D'Angelo was wrapped up in the interrogation on Tuesday, "Stacks" came to the aid of The Creed Brothers in their brawl with Gallus. "Stacks" offered to be in The Creeds' corner at NXT Battleground this Sunday, however his request was denied. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the D'Angelo family on Tuesday nights.