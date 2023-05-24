Seth Rollins Heavily Favored To Win WWE World Heavyweight Title At Night Of Champions

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is likely to become the first man in WWE history to hold the promotion's new world heavyweight championship, according to the latest betting odds, which heavily favor the fan favorite to defeat AJ Styles this weekend at Night of Champions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rollins currently sits at -1500 odds to come out on top of his main event match with Styles, who has +600 odds as the clear underdog, according to BetOnline. Besides the fact Rollins has enjoyed a resurgence of support from the WWE Universe in recent months, the five-time world champion also comes into the match representing "WWE Raw," where the promotion has told fans the new championship will live.

Styles, who comes into the match representing "WWE SmackDown," is a 10-time world champion in his own right. He's twice held the WWE Championship since debuting with the company in 2016, going on to become a Grand Slam champion as well.

WWE kicked off its World Heavyweight Championship Tournament earlier this month with four triple threat matches on the May 8th and May 12th episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown." The winners of those matches – Rollins and Finn Balor, and Styles and Bobby Lashley – then went on to have one-on-one matches in the main events of those episodes to determine the final two competitors.

The tournament's final round takes place this Saturday at WWE's Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. "This will be a champion you can be proud of," Triple H said last month upon announcing the title. "This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world."