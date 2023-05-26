Chelsea Green Says Cody And Brandi Rhodes Set Her Up With Matt Cardona

Cody Rhodes isn't just a top WWE Superstar, he is also a matchmaker, according to Chelsea Green, as she revealed the part he and Brandi Rhodes played in her meeting Matt Cardona. Green and Cardona were put together on a blind date by the Rhodes', even though she admitted to Googling everything about him before they met. The situation came after both Cody and Brandi had joined Impact Wrestling following their WWE exits.

"[They] met me and said they had a friend who was lonely and needed to go on a date," she said to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "So, Matt slid into my DMs. I would give more of the props to Brandi because guys are guys and I'm sure Cody was like, 'Yeah she's cool,' but Cody didn't really know me. Brandi got to know me in the time that she was in Impact and suggested to Matt that he reach out to me." The blind date ended up working out for both of them considering the couple got married in 2021, although that broke a cardinal rule that Green had set for herself when she was working in Impact Wrestling.

"I had a rule and I told at the time, AK, Allie, Rosemary, and Maria Kanellis that I would never, ever date a wrestler," Green said. "Because I never wanted to be in this position where you would break up and people would take sides and then it would get messy and all that stuff. And then the first wrestler that I dated, I married."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.