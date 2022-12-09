Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green Reportedly In Consideration For New WWE Project

WWE has not shied away from having Superstars take part in reality television. "Total Divas" was the first major WWE reality show on E!, as it featured an assortment of Divas — as the women of WWE were known then — and their lives backstage and outside of WWE. From there, "Total Bellas" spun off, a show that was centered entirely around Nikki and Brie Bella. There's also "Miz & Mrs." – about The Miz and his wife Maryse — which is still running and now in its fourth season on USA Network.

E! would like to keep its wrestling reality show train rolling and, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they are interested in launching yet another new series. This one would be focused on actual wrestling couples and some signings that could take place soon may be in contention for the series' subjects.

One name that's been tossed around is Matt Cardona, who is the real-life husband to Chelsea Green. Cardona has been making a name for himself outside of WWE since his release in April 2020, winning both the NWA World Championship and the GCW World Championship since his exit. Green also found herself getting released from WWE, with hers coming in 2021. However, following a stint at Impact Wrestling and major changes in WWE leadership this year, there have been rumors of her returning to the company.

In recent months, Cardona has stated that a return to WWE is not out of the question, however, he has no interest in coming back under his previous name — Zack Ryder. As Ryder, he did win both the Intercontinental and United States Championships each once, along with having two WWE Tag Team Championship reigns, alongside Curt Hawkins. Green recently held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships alongside Deonna Purrazzo.