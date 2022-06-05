The Miz has been through a lot of painful moments inside the ring, but it appears that pain follows him outside of the ring as well.

WWE Superstar The Miz has won many titles and had much success in WWE. As the only two-time grand-slam champion in history, Miz holds a historic record. Miz most recently won his second WWE Championship at “Elimination Chamber” 2021 by beating Drew McIntyre after a brutal Elimination Chamber match involving 5 former world champions such as AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Miz held onto the Championship for eight total days, losing it on “Monday Night Raw” to The Almighty, Bobby Lashley, who won his first world title in WWE. Miz’s success is not limited to the squared circle though, as he and his wife Maryse, who is a two-time Divas Champion, have a reality TV Show together known as “Miz and Mrs.” This show follows “The It Couple” around as they live their everyday lives with their kids and both sets of their parents.

While on “Death, Taxes, and Bananas“, The Miz discussed what hurt more on the show than getting shot in the crotch area with a confetti cannon.

“That didn’t hurt as much as Maryse waxing my uh, my genitalia, if you will,” Miz said. “That was the most, biggest painful thing I’ve done on “Miz & Mrs.”

“The It Couple” last wrestled together at “Royal Rumble” where they lost to another husband and wife team, this one being WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix, otherwise known as “The Grit Couple.” Maryse will be returning this Monday night on “Raw” to help celebrate and promote the season premiere of “Miz & Mrs.” This would be the third season of the show.

Miz last wrestled on “Monday Night Raw” against Cody Rhodes, where he lost by disqualification after Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins attacked Rhodes, enhancing their already personal and heated rivalry.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Death, Taxes, and Bananas with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts