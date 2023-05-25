MJF Once Again Threatens To Leave AEW For WWE In Free Agency

AEW World Champion MJF is prone to talking about the "bidding war of 2024," which could see him leave AEW and join WWE. It remains to be seen what's in store for the champion, but he once again teased his exit from the promotion on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite."

MJF appeared on the show and discussed being the heart and soul of AEW along with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara — each of whom will be out to take his title at AEW Double or Nothing. In true MJF fashion, however, it didn't take long until he started dissing his opponents and the company.

"To be honest, I'm kinda bored around here. I'm kinda sick of this place. I am sick of the lack of competition, I am sick of the lack of competency, and most of all, I am sick of the AEW fans not showing me the respect I so greatly deserve."

"Much like the rest of this roster, none of them are on the level of The Devil." – #AEW World Champion @The_MJF Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BUM4y6OwPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

MJF continued by saying that Tony Khan knows how he feels about AEW before pivoting to the subject of his contract. "Tony Khan also knows that Daddy's contract is coming up," he said to a chorus of boos. He then accused Khan of putting him in a fatal four-way match at Double or Nothing so that he can get the gold away from him.

Afterward, MJF threatened to walk out of AEW again, alluding to his well-publicized hiatus in 2022. "Guess what? You should be worried. Because I may just take my ball and go home," he said. "Cause this is my ball, I earned this ball. I took this ball and I have run with it faster than anyone can keep up around here."