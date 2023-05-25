Eric Young: 'See You All Again Real Soon'

It was reported late last year that Eric Young was returning to WWE. The former SAnitY member had initially worked for the Stamford-based promotion between 2016 and 2020. Young has yet to reappear on WWE programming, but he has now shared an update about his current status on social media. The former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion posted an image of a wireless keyboard and tablet, which had a blank document opened up on it. Along with that photo, he wrote, "Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons...... we'll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!!"

Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons...... we'll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/5AKpJLL936 — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) May 24, 2023

Young's most recent televised match took place last October for Impact Wrestling, where he lost to Sami Callihan in a Double Jeopardy match. The 43-year-old was written off Impact programming two months later after being "stabbed" by Violent By Design teammate Cody Deaner. Young initially worked for Impact — then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — between 2004 and 2016. He returned at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July 2020, appearing as a surprise entrant in a five-way elimination match for the Impact World Championship.

Young joined WWE after initially departing Impact in 2016. The former TNA World Heavyweight/Impact World Champion became a member of the SAnitY stable on "WWE NXT," along with Sawyer Fulton, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross. The group, minus Cross, was drafted to "WWE SmackDown" in April 2018. Young went back to being a singles wrestler the following year before being released from his WWE contract in April 2020.