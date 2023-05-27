Steve Maclin Compares Impact Wrestling Storytelling To That Of WWE's Attitude Era

Impact Wrestling has picked up steam in recent years as the company continues to build themselves back up. From selling out consecutive television tapings, to the acquisition of former WWE star Trinity, the Scott D'Amore-led promotion appears to be firing on all cylinders. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," Impact World Champion Steve Maclin touted their storytelling and how it reminds him of WWE's Attitude Era.

"I say it in every interview, Impact Wrestling is the best wrestling show from beginning to end," Maclin said. "No matter what you want to watch, Impact Wrestling has it, and that's the best part about it. Even before I was with the company, Deonna would watch live on Twitch, and I'm just sitting there, 'This is a really entertaining show.' Every character flows into some type of story with each other, and it reminds me very much of watching the Attitude Era back in the day with backstage segments and then the matches. Everything just flows into one another and then somehow culminates into whatever the main story is."

Prior to April, Impact had built their major stories around Josh Alexander's historic world title reign and Mickie James' "Last Rodeo" that culminated in her regaining the Impact Knockouts World Championship. But unfortunately both Alexander and James announced injuries in March that led to them relinquishing their titles. As a result, Impact was guaranteed to crown new world champions on the same night at Rebellion on April 16. That event saw Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo emerge as the new titleholders of their respective divisions.

