Trinity Admits Impact Deal Came Together Quickly

Things have been moving quickly for Trinity ever since she debuted for Impact Wrestling at the end of April. The former WWE star announced her intentions to go after the Impact Knockouts Championship, defeated KiLynn King in her first Impact match, and is set to battle Gisele Shaw at Under Siege this Friday. Don't expect her to take her foot off the gas either, as she is set to be a fixture at Impact shows all the way through July.

In fact, the only thing moving faster than Trinity's current Impact run were her negotiations with Impact to come aboard. Speaking to "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz," Trinity revealed that her Impact arrival wasn't something she had to keep secret — because there wasn't enough time for there to even be one.

"Not very long," Trinity said. "It kind all of happened very fast. That call from Gail [Kim] changed everything."

Trinity confirmed that she spoke with both Kim and Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore in order to get the deal done, and with her introduction out of the way, is now looking to get fully acclimated into her new surroundings. But that doesn't mean Impact championship gold isn't in her sights.

"I'm still new in Impact, still feeling things out, learning my opponents, and learning the environment," Trinity said. "It's been very welcoming, very exciting. I'm very happy there. But the ultimate goal, of course, is to be champion, at some point. However long it takes me to get there, I'm going to make it happen."

