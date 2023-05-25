Tony Khan Sees Potential For More AEW Pay-Per-View Events

Tony Khan is open to adding more pay-per-views to AEW's schedule, but he won't do it for the sake of it.

Speaking at a media call, at which Wrestling INC. was present, ahead of AEW Double or Nothing this weekend, the AEW President said there's "potential" for more pay-per-views. However, he'll only add more to the company's content slate if it makes sense economically, and if there's an appetite for more events among AEW's fan base.

As of this writing, AEW has four main pay-per-views every year — Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. Last year, the promotion added AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door to the schedule, and a sequel to the event will take place this year, suggesting that it's going to be an annual joint event for both companies. Furthermore, this year also marks AEW's United Kingdom debut with All In at Wembley Stadium, but it remains to be seen if that will become an ongoing event, or if it will even be a pay-per-view at all.

