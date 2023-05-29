Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Vs. Usos Was The Only WrestleMania Match Colt Cabana Watched

As a longtime stalwart of the independent wrestling scene, Colt Cabana has crossed paths with a number of stars, and the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion likes to keep tabs on his friends. In a new episode of Bobby Fish's "The Undisputed Podcast," Cabana talked about how his former Ring of Honor compatriots are faring in WWE, noting that Seth Rollins has clearly become a household name. Durin this year's WrestleMania, however, there was only one match that had Cabana's attention.

"I only watched [WrestleMania] to watch Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens] this year," Cabana said. "But I only watched that match."

Zayn and Owens were one of the marquee matches from the two-night event, as their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against the defending Usos was the closing match of night one. Zayn and Owens were successful in their challenge, winning the title to the delight of fans in SoFi Stadium and at home. Zayn had been on an upswing of momentum following the groundswell of support he enjoyed leading up to and after his title challenge against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event in his hometown of Montreal.

While his former ROH friends are enjoying success in WWE, Cabana is currently under contract with AEW as both a wrestler and producer, while also maintaining a presence on the independent scene and the occasional acting work on shows like "Chicago Fire." His most recent televised match was a loss to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in April.